The Fairview High School FFA chapter has been busy as of late.
Just a couple weeks ago, the FFA officers went to the National FFA Convention and Expo, and this weekend, the Fairview FFA members attended the Montana FFA Ag Expo, which is sponsored by John Deere Dealers.
The expo will expose students to a variety of topics and activities, and it is a great opportunity for students, said Fairview FFA advisor Vanessa Pooch.
A big thing for FFA students is contests, which there were at the expo, but there were also leadership conferences and farm equipment training, for example.
“The main thing we talk about is the contests, but there’s so many levels to this expo to help the students not only grow in their FFA career, but really any kind of career development they might want,” Pooch said.
Overall, Fairview FFA has 24 members, and 20 of those members made the trip to the expo.
One of the main things Pooch talks about, when it comes to FFA trips and expos, is the learning value the students get from them, and this expo is no exception.
Another great learning experience was the national convention, which six of the Fairview FFA officers attended from October 27 to October 30 in Indianapolis.
The unique thing about the national convention, Pooch said, is that it’s not only for students who are state winners.
“It’s really open for all FFA students, as there is a large career fair, and I mean, upwards of 500 different vendors- colleges, industry representatives for students to visit with, try things out and really hone in on what they’d like to do after high school,” Pooch said.
While the FFA has stayed busy recently, there are other things in the immediate future that the FFA will be doing.
Pooch said the chapter is getting ready to kick off the main fundraisers that it does.
These include selling Christmas wreaths and the Christmas memorial boxes. The other thing coming up soon is when the FFA members decorate one or two trees and donate them to the Fairview Festival of Trees to be auctioned off, to benefit the Fairview Community Foundation.
Wreath pre-orders begin on Sunday, November 14, and the sales for wreaths and memorial boxes will begin in the coming weeks.
Orders will be due by November 29, and people can contact an FFA member or the FFA Facebook page to get an order in.