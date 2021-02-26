National Future Farmers of America week lasted from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, and to cap off the week, the Fairview FFA did the only logical thing: Had their superintendent kiss a farm animal.
That’s right. Luke Kloker, the Superintendent of the Fairview School Districts, got more acquainted with a goat than most have.
The best part is, it’s all part of the plan for the Fairview FFA to give back to its community.
Vanessa Pooch, the Fairview FFA advisor, said the “Kiss the Critter” event started with the students asking three celebrity candidates (school staff/administrators) to put their names in the running to kiss the critter.
Students had the opportunity to put money in each candidate’s jar, and the candidate with the most money in their designated jar was the lucky, or unlucky, winner to kiss the critter.
That “winner” turned out to be Kloker. While each candidate was nervous at the prospect of kissing an animal, there was a bit of relief shown when it turned out to be a goat.
In total, the Kiss the Critter event raised $527, and all the money will be going to the Fairview Food Bank.
The other candidates, who did not have to kiss the critter, were Donetta Asbeck (high school administrative assistant) and Jon Skinner (7-12 principal).
The event was all part of the FFA week, which is a time to bring awareness to others about what FFA does, Pooch said.
“(It means) that FFA is not only contests but a leadership organization, and we do a lot of service projects. So this is just highlighting everything we do, hopefully informing other people that maybe aren’t members and maybe want to join FFA if they’ve been wondering what it is,” she said.
That’s the one thing about FFA that some may not understand; you don’t have to be a farmer, or want to be a farmer, to join.
The members of Fairview’s FFA have different goals in life, but all of them are possible through FFA.
For Emily Sundheim (FFA sentinel), Lauren Kjos (FFA president) and Hannah Sundheim (FFA secretary/treasurer), they are not necessarily looking to go into an agriculture field, but they have gained valuable experience to develop many skills.
Kjos said she has lived on a farm, and being in FFA has helped her further understand what farmers do and deal with. Hannah Sundheim said it’s helped her be ready for job interview processes, and Emily Sundheim said traveling to different places has helped her meet new people and grow.
For Gunnar Cayko, the FFA reporter, FFA is helping him prepare to go into the agriculture field, as he said his family has been farming for generations, and he and his cousins will be the ones to continue that.
Rory Cozzens, the FFA Vice President, said it has helped him learn a lot of valuable skills, for instance changing a tire.
FFA week has been fun for the Fairview FFA, and it has been a time for all involved to look back no what FFA means to them and what it has done for them as well.
Plus, students got to see their superintendent kiss a goat.