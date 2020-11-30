When the 2019 floods hit the Fairview-Cartwright area, nine homes were destroyed, and many others damaged significantly, but the numbers were not great enough to qualify for direct assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
That doesn’t mean, however, that the area cannot qualify for improvements to try to prevent future recurrences, and it’s something that McKenzie County Emergency Management Director Karolin Jappe is actively working on.
“Every five years, the county does a multi-hazard mitigation update,” Jappe told a small group of citizens gathered in Cartwright recently. “We go around to our incorporated cities to get ideas on what we can do to mitigate risks for hazards in the community.”
This time around, Jappe said she is not limiting those visits to the larger communities like Watford City. She’s going around to all of them, large and small, to find out what the needs are.
“There are things we can do in each of these communities,” she said. “And after watching the 2019 flood, and what people had to go through, I don’t want us to go through that again.”
Jappe said ice jams are a problem that will recur every spring, but she hopes to hear ideas from the community on what could be done to improve and mitigate that hazard in the years to come. Then she will add it to the hazard mitigation plan, which can help line the community up for future funding to accomplish projects that will lessen the risk of anyone else losing their home.
“Every time a presidential declaration happens, we get money back, and that is when the competition starts,” Jappe said. “Everyone wants to beef up their multi-hazard mitigation plan.”
Putting the ideas on paper and getting them in the plan makes such funding more likely, Jappe said.
“If I have it in the plan, they take it more seriously,” Jappe said. “And then I can try to sell them on the idea. But I cannot do it alone. I’ve gotta have the brains of the bunch. So get together and start thinking about how we can solve this and make it better.”
Jappe is working toward a Dec. 31 deadline on a pot of funding, and hopes to have ideas from the community within two weeks. Send the ideas to her at kjappe@co.mckenzie.nd.us.
“There are lots of different programs and grants,” she added. “If we just take the time to be aware of them and submit the right information by the right deadline. I’m here for you guys, if you think of something we can do. I’m not afraid to do the leg work. I do want some good projects for these smaller communities, because there are issues. I just don’t know your communities as well as you do, so I need ideas.”