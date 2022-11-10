Fairview starts new tradition while celebrating Veterans Day

Skogas prepares pizzas for Fairview High School's Veterans Day celebration 

 Marcus Cardarelli | Sidney Herald

Fairview High School hosted a breakfast and lunch for United States service members for their 2022 Veterans Day celebration. The idea to do this was had by Head Chef and Food Director Staci Skogas.

“Staci approached me a month ago with a couple of different ideas,” Superintendent Luke Kloker said. “One of them was to honor our veterans for their service to our country. She did all the work and planning. It was an opportunity to get some community involvement.”



Tags

Load comments