Fairview High School hosted a breakfast and lunch for United States service members for their 2022 Veterans Day celebration. The idea to do this was had by Head Chef and Food Director Staci Skogas.
“Staci approached me a month ago with a couple of different ideas,” Superintendent Luke Kloker said. “One of them was to honor our veterans for their service to our country. She did all the work and planning. It was an opportunity to get some community involvement.”
With the winter weather creeping in, Skogas was was concerned about the turnout because many of the veterans driving in to attend the meals were of the community’s older demographic.
Her concerns were justified. In covering another Veterans Day event, this reporter drove to Trenton, North Dakota. The roads were fine for a winter storm, but that’s just it — fine.
Winter travel in the eastern part of Montana and western part of North Dakota comes with its unique risks. It’s enough to cause one to stop and reflect on the types of inclement environments veterans have faced.
Skogas said that her love of kids, food and first responders keeps her cooking. Skogas has held her current position for two years, but has been a part of the school for over nine years. She started as a volunteer, but over the course of time she has donned many different hats.
In Skogas’ role, she is continuing a long-standing Fairview High School tradition, serving biscuits and gravy to senior citizens every Thursday morning.
“They’ve done that at the school since I was a kid,” Skogas said.
She said that she and her team arrive early every Thursday morning to make sure the biscuits and gravy are perfect.
But Skogas wanted to do more, so she started this new tradition with the Veterans Day breakfast and lunch. One of the highlights with this new tradition for Skogas is seeing some of the retired teachers come back.
“The kids love to see them,” she said.
Skogas said that she feels it is important that individuals in the Fairview community honor the past and current accomplishments of others in the community. She emphasized that first responders are not as celebrated as they should be.
“I don’t think that everyone recognizes the people in the community enough. It’s something simple we can do to invite the public in to see what we are doing,” she said.
Last month, Skogas hosted a first responders lunch at the school and had members of the Fairview Fire Department and Police Department attend.
“I love to cook. I know that that sounds crazy to some people, but I absolutely love to cook and I love being around the kids. The two together is the perfect job,” she said.