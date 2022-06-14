Larry Bieber has been selected as this year’s honoree for the Fairview Old Timers Reunion and Summer Festival, which will take place July 15-16.
“We thought he was very deserving,” said Fairview Old Timers board member Renee Sundheim. “He’s done a lot for the town of Fairview, and has lived here all his life.”
Sundheim says they receive several nominations each year. The board goes through each nomination and discusses each person thoroughly.
“We don’t take any of them lightly because everyone is deserving. But this year we chose Larry,” Sundheim said.
There will be T-shirts on sale in honor of Bieber. They can be purchased through an order form on the Family and Friends of Fairview, Montana Facebook page.
The festival will begin in the evening on Thursday, July 15 with the Border Town 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament for adults and teens, which is a new offering that will continue all day Friday with a tournament for grades 3 through 8. Anyone interested in participating can contact Trish at 406-489-0390 or Mel at 406-480-0184. Free inflatables will be available for kids in the park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; parents are required to be present to supervise their children.
Another new offering this year is a free breakfast in the park which will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Breakfast will be cooked by the Fairview Fireman and served by the Ministerial Group of Fairview. This will replace the free lunch offered in past years.
This year’s festival is an All Class Reunion. Due to construction, the school will unfortunately not be open for tours.
The theme of the 2022 festival is “Keep On Truckin.’” A kiddie parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed at 11 a.m. by a classic car parade and show. The grand parade will begin at noon. All businesses and Fairview High School classes are encouraged to participate.