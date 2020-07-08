The Fairview City Council voted on Tuesday, July 7, to postpone the annual Old Timers Reunion and Summer Festival out of concerns for the health and safety of local residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Special Meeting," which took place at the Fairview Senior Center, was open to the public and announced in advance by Mayor Brian Bieber.
After a lengthy discussion among council members and Mayor Bieber — as well as a spokesperson for the Old Timers festival committee and meeting participants — a motion was made to postpone the festival until at least the fall.
Councilmember Kevin Dahl made the motion, which "carried" by a vote of 4–2.
Fairview City Council members Mike Sannon and Keith Bieber voted against the motion. Mayor Bieber did not vote, per standard procedure.
In addition to Dahl, the following council members voted in favor of postponing the festival: Brian Renville, Jerrald Baxter and Lloyd Fugate.
Officially dubbed the "Fairview Old Timers Reunion and Summer Festival," the annual event was scheduled for July 17–19.
A tradition in the northeastern Montana town for more than 70 years, the festival is known for its impressive grand parade, lively entertainment and good food.
The Fairview City Council did not vote to postpone or cancel the traditional Duck Race or 5K Fun Run.
Early during the meeting, Dennis Trudell read an official statement from the Fairview Old Timers Reunion and Summer Festival, which voted unanimously to postpone the event for a few months, at which point the impact of COVID-19 can be reassessed.
"We decided the health of the community is more important and voted to postpone the festival until the fall," Trudell said.
Mayor Bieber asked Trudell if it is possible the committee will need to revote in the fall if nothing has changed with regard to COVID-19 restrictions.
Trudell responded he does not believe another vote will be necessary in the coming months if the coronavirus situation is unchanged.
"The festival committee already made their decision," Trudell said tersely.
Bert Olson, one of the most vocal opponents of cancelling the festival, expressed his opinions at the beginning of the meeting.
"We know enough to make an informed decision," said Olson, organizer of the Fun Run. "This 'cancel culture' is ridiculous. The responsibility is up to the individual. Our healthcare is our responsibility.
"Montanans have a natural social distancing that we already do," Olson continued. "Here we are, about to make a decision to cancel another event. Enough is enough. What's next? Are we gonna roll over and take it?
"You're elected officials," said Olson, turning to face the city's mayor and council members. "You're put here by our vote. Hopefully there is enough here to say, 'We're gonna have Old Timers.'"
Mayor Bieber responded, "If we have Old Timers, and two people get sick, and they cancel school, they're gonna blame Fairview."
From that point, people on both sides of the issue stood up and expressed their views about coronavirus, social distancing recommendations and current state government restrictions on holding large events.
"This is a scary disease," said one woman in the audience. "It just scares me with my kids and grandkids, and my great grandkids."
"There's a power grab going on," said councilmember Bieber, adding that elected officials need to do what's right now, or citizens will not listen to them in the future.
"The swine flu's coming next," said the mayor. "They already tried the murder hornets, and that didn't work."
"It's time to step up and take leadership," said Olson, a U.S. veteran who noted he served in the Middle East during the early aughts.
To Vote or Not To
Mid-way through the meeting, it was unclear whether or not the Fairview City Council would vote on the fate of this year's Old Timers Festival. A few members expressed their views the festival committee's unanimous recommendation to postpone the event was sufficient.
However, the committee's spokesperson and a citizen/participant reminded the council that it was merely a recommendation. Both said they came to the meeting because they expected the council to make a conclusive decision with a vote.
"I don't think it's our decision to have it or not have it," said councilmember Bieber, who later voted against the motion to postpone the Old Timers Festival. "I feel like this is a town event. I wanna leave it up to the peoples' choice."
One audience member stood and said she felt the council would be "shirking its responsibility" if it did not vote on whether to continue with the festival, postpone or cancel it.
Councilmember Dahl, who made the motion to postpone the event, said he felt the council would be "shifting legal responsibility" if it did not hold a vote.
Shortly thereafter, a decision was made to call city attorney Kaitlin DeCrescente.
She offered her advice, recommending that Fairview focus on what permits are required for the various events. DeCrescente pointed out the city might have to withhold certain permits if the festival were cancelled or even postponed.
Ultimately, the city attorney concurred that a vote was wise, if not vital.
"It certainly doesn't hurt to vote and have that memorialized," DeCrescente advised the Fairview City Council over the phone.
"It is our responsibility to look out for the community," said councilmember Renville. He spoke at length about the possible legal consequences that might ensue if someone developed COVID-19 symptoms as a result of attending an event sanctioned by the city of Fairview.
"My feeling...it's just not worth it," Renville said.
Mayor Bieber, who was not required to vote on the motion that followed, appeared to concur with Renville.
"We're all adults," he said. "I think we can all suck it up for a year."
Finally, councilmember Dahl courageously made a motion to "postpone the Fairview Old Timers Reunion and Summer Festival."
The motion passed 4–2. However, the Duck Race and 5K Fun Run were not impacted by the council's decision on Tuesday night, July 7, 2020. The city council voted to postpone, until at least the fall, the Fairview Old Timers Reunion and Summer Festival.