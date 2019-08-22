Northwest Farm Credit Services is proud to award the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department a $2,500 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
“The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department conveys our heartfelt appreciation for the assistance provided by Northwest Farm Credit Services,” said Department Treasurer Cory Wheeler. “This grant provided substantial assistance in obtaining a tanker truck to enable better rural fire protection throughout the Richland and McKenzie counties in Montana and North Dakota. This purchase will also help us develop water access staging areas enabling faster response times to rural wildfires.”
Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. To date in 2019, Northwest FCS has committed over $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,145 grants totaling more than $1.94 million.
The next rural grant deadline is Oct. 1, 2019. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.
Northwest FCS is a $12 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Northwest FCS is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information, go to northwestfcs.com