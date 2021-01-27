Wade Riden, representing the Montana Masonic Foundation, was in Glendive on January 23, to present local grant recipients with their grant award from the Montana Masonic Foundations Educational Grant Program. This program provides opportunity for Montana's Public Schools to apply for assistance in under-funded programs in the areas of: Music, Drama, Science, Libraries, or areas of student enhancement or learning that have experienced cut-backs or are experiencing start-up funding concerns.
Proudly supporting public education in communities all over the great state of Montana is a primary purpose of the Montana Masonic Foundation. These past three years the MMF gave out of $150,000.00 to public schools- over $50,000.00 this year alone!
Award included:
$1,370.00, to Fairview Public Schools, for the STEM Program
$1,650.00 to Wibaux Schools, for Spike Prime Education Kits
$1,700 to Northside Elementary School in Wolf Point, for the W.E.S.T.E.P.-U.P., environmental program
Other meaningful projects that the MMF has sponsored in the past include donating $9k to an "all abilities playground" in Missoula. We encourage educators to apply for grants during our next grant cycle, which opens Oct. 1, 2021 and closes Dec. 31, 2021. Those who submit grant requests will be notified as to whether their request has been funded or not in the following January.
Established in 1960, the MMF is a 501(c)(3) that dispenses charity (public and private); encourages and promotes free public education and schools through endowments, grants, scholarships; as well as hosts a Masonic Library and Museum.
The MMF's "Bike for Books" & "Kindles for Kids" reading achievement programs encourage children to learn to and enjoy reading. The MMF purchases bikes/helmets and Kindles, and then outside donors such as your local Masonic Lodge, purchase them at half price and award them to students at the end of the program as a reward and encouragement for reading.
The MMF's Museum houses a collection of artifacts mostly related to Freemasonry (one of the Marquis de Lafayette's Masonic Jewels, for instance) and from territorial development through statehood of Montana - such as the trowel that laid the cornerstone for our capitol building. It is especially known, however, for displaying an object with a significant Montana legacy: the Masonic apron of Meriwether Lewis. The Museum is located in Helena.