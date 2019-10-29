On Tuesday, Oct. 29, at approximately 0934 hours, North Dakota State Radio received notification of an Active Threat alarm at the Alexander Public School in Alexander, ND. Law enforcement personnel were dispatched at approximately 0935 hours and initial responders were first on scene at approximately 0940 hours. Law enforcement personnel conducted detailed searches of the Alexander Public School and were able to determine that the alarm was a false alarm.
After no threat was verified, students and faculty were able to resume their daily school activities. Parents of students have been notified by the Alexander Public School.
An investigation into the origination of the alarm is being handled by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Alexander Public School.
Responding agencies include the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, and U.S. Border Patrol.