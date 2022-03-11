Lexi Anderson poses with her children. She and the kids are running a little "egg-bombing" business this year for the Easter bunny. They will hide eggs on lawns of friends and family for a small fee. It's a way to teach her kids business life lessons, while having a little fun at the same time.
A side gig with the kids can be a great way to teach your children little business lessons that will stick with them for life. Lexi Anderson of Sidney used to have an Easter Bunny photo business she did every year that fit the bill, but, with the COVID-19 pandemic, she needed to get creative about an alternative.
The idea she came up with is something she calls “egg bombing” and it’s something she’s been marketing through social media friends and family. The idea goes something like this. She and her children will stuff Easter eggs with treats and prizes and scatter them on lawns for a memorable and fun Easter egg hunt that parents don’t have to do anything for, aside from call her and make an order.
Anderson got the idea from a friend, Kirsten Havskjold in Williston, who is doing a similar thing privately, just for friends and family.
“I hired her a couple of years ago because I had four kids at the time, and I thought it was such a fun little idea,” Anderson recalled. “She showed up the night before Easter, sprinkled eggs all over our yard, and all I had to do was just send my kids outside.”
It turned out to be just as much a fun surprise for Anderson as it was for her kids, because she had no idea where the eggs would be or what would be in them.
“It was a fun little way for me to go back to my childhood without having pulled the mom card of knowing where all the eggs and stuff are,” she said.
After moving to the Fairview/Sidney area, Anderson was thinking again about what could she do for pocket change with her kids, instead of the Easter Bunny business. The egg-bombing business she’d ordered a few years back just sort of popped into her mind at that point and said hello. That’s when she knew it was the perfect alternative.
“I hadn’t really seen anybody else doing that since,” she said. “So I asked my kids if it was something they would want to help participate in and they thought that it was the coolest thing ever.”
Anderson is not sure if she will repeat the egg-bombing business idea next year, but if she does, she could foresee adding a few items to the service, like Easter baskets, or different sizes of eggs.
“It depends on how well it goes, but I feel like as long as I’m in the area, I would continue doing it,” she said. “And even if I move out of the area, I would still probably do it wherever I move to, just because it is fun.”