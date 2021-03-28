National Ag Week lasted from Sunday, March 21 to Saturday, March 27, and to celebrate, Fairview High School hosted a big event on Wednesday, March 24 to commemorate what the week means.
Vanessa Pooch, who is the Future Farmers of America advisor at FHS, said one of the most important things that comes from the week is enlightening people on what agriculture entails.
"The biggest part is just casting a light on agriculture in eastern Montana and western North Dakota, the MonDak area, and looking at the different crops that we have and understanding how those crops really tie in with our lives," she said.
To help do this, FHS hosted an open house on March 24, where students and the public could come and tour the agriculture building at the school and learn these things.
This was the third year the high school has done the open house in that structure, Pooch said, but the event this year was the first time the open house was available to the public as well.
Getting people from the public to come, and even other students who maybe aren't in FFA, is a great thing, Pooch said.
"We obviously hope it might recruit a couple to join FFA or even just take some Ag education programs, but I think a part of it is also we like to show the community that we are here to make a difference, and opening it up and welcoming anybody else to join us is obviously a good thing," Pooch said.
One of the biggest lessons that can come from learning about agriculture is knowing where your food is coming from, Pooch said.
For example, with different shortages in the past year, Pooch said it is important to understand how crucial agriculture is.
"We, every single day, rely on agriculture. From the first point you get up in the morning and you hop in the shower and wash your hair, put your makeup on, if you wear makeup, or sit down to eat your food to the car you drive, just so many different products that are straight from agriculture that affect our daily lives," she said.
At the open house, there were 10 different stations that covered many different crops/topics, and some animals and farm equipment were shown off as well.
The process for hosting the event started back early in the year. Pooch said the students talked about doing the event early in the school year, and in the past three-to-four weeks, plans started to come together for everything.
National Ag Day itself was on Tuesday, March 23.