Join MSU Extension Yellowstone County and Richland County for virtual financial wellness webinars.
The webinars will be held bi-weekly Jan. 12, 26 and Feb. 9, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m., and will be recorded for your future viewing. Class topics include individual well-being and finances, understanding your financial beliefs and values, understanding your resources, and living within your means.
Pre-registration is required, recordings will be shared with those whom register.
Questions? Call MSU Extension Yellowstone County Agent Jackie Rumph at 406-256-2828 or MSU Extension Richland County Agent Carrie Krug at 406-433-1206.