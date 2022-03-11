This is not just a story about a missing dog who was lost and then found. It’s about something larger that was lost and then found. And maybe it's a lesson we all need to relearn from time to time, because otherwise, without all the random acts of kindness, the world can be so dark and terrible and cold.
Lacey Norby Meissel is an ER nurse on the COVID-19 front line. That’s where she’s been since the pandemic began.
“I believe in health care, and where we’re going with it right now,” she told the Williston and Sidney Herald. “I believe that it’s going to save lives, and that’s why I sit on the front lines and I put myself in harm’s way, because I believe we’re doing it for the good.”
But during the pandemic, there've been times when she's seen the worst that humanity has to offer. People have argued with her about their diagnosis, accusing her of making it all up. One person even spat on her. Another shoved her when she asked them to please wear a mask. It's the hospital's policy, to try to protect as much as possible those who might be immunocompromised.
At the time Meissel lost her dog, she was feeling particularly down. A dear family friend had just been lost to COVID-19.
“He did all the right things. And he still got COVID and he still died,” Meissel said. “And for me, as a nurse, it didn’t make sense, because Omicron is what we have in our area 100 percent. It’s not supposed to be this deadly. You’re not supposed to have a cytokine storm at 15 days. And he did, and he died from it.”
Meissel’s husband James is a coach, and all this was happening right before the all-important Divisionals. That sent them out of town, which is how Lucy became lost. Rather than kennel their dog, the couple decided to have a family member across town watch her. Lucy Goosey Apple Juicy she is affectionately called when the kids are playing with her.
Most of the time, she’s just Lucy for short.
Lucy had never been away from home before. She’d never been on the other side of town before. That probably explains what happened next.
A side door was left open just a moment too long. Lucy, no doubt, wanted to go back home, and this was just the opportunity she’d been waiting for. She was out the door before anyone noticed, and off to the races.
Crying out her name did nothing but make her run even faster.
Treats? Forget about it.
Sunday morning, Meissel got the call. Her baby Lucy was gone.
“I’m just like, oh my God, come on,” she said. “Give me a break at some point here.”
Meissel hadn’t yet returned to Sidney, so she did the only thing she could. She hit social media to ask her friends for help.
Her post got an amazing 53 shares in 10 short minutes.
“I had search parties out looking for her and I hadn’t even changed out of my jammies in the hotel room,” Meissel said.
Once home, Meissel hit the streets herself. She walked more than 13,000 steps on Monday, trying to find her little Lucy Goosey Apple Juicy.
But she was hiding. There were eagles out there, and worse. Wolves and strange people, yelling her name. How did these strangers know her name?
Meissel did not find Lucy Monday, but she did see something quite amazing. People she did not even know were driving around hollering out for Lucy, slowing down and looking at roadsides, peeking in ditches and canals.
When she called the Williston Police Department, Meissel half expected to be told they could not take a missing dog report from so far away. But the woman taking the call had seen Meissel’s post on Facebook.
“I”m for sure putting Lucy on here for you,” she said.
Everyone seemed to care about her problem, and that brought Meissel some comfort.
At home, Meissel’s 4-year-old son Ryker urged her to put Lucy on a billboard and added that it would sure be easier to find the poor dog if she just had fingerprints.
Meissel hugged her son. She couldn’t disagree with the idea of dogs having fingerprints and told him they would just keep looking — and praying — that they would find Lucy.
Ryker had been learning about the importance of faithfulness and prayer at Handprints and Heartprints, a Christian-based preschool. He was taking those lessons to heart, praying with all his might for Lucy’s safe return.
Meissel, too, was praying, but her heart was also feeling pretty tight. Sunday had been a beautiful day, with lots of people walking around where Lucy was last seen. No one had seen her since, and that was not a comforting thought as Meissel went to sleep.
Tuesday morning, Meissel posted on Facebook that she was convinced today was the day she would find Lucy.
Her 7-year-old daughter Letty didn’t believe her though.
“Mom, somebody probably has her,” she said.
“I’m going to find her today,” Meissel insisted. “I’m going to go out, and I’m going to search and I’m going to find her. I’ll bring her to school, and I’ll prove it to you.”
After dropping Letty off, though, she was regretting the promise. She was not as certain she really would find Lucy as she had let on.
“At that point, I really did think somebody had her, but my heart kept telling me to go back to the fairgrounds, to go back to the canal,” Meissel said.
Throughout the day, wandering canals and checking walking paths, Meissel thought about how many people were going out of their way to help her.
On one occasion, she had even been caught trespassing on a cousin’s land after dark. She apologized and said she was just looking for her dog.
“I’ll get off your land —“
“Is it Lucy?” her cousin interrupted. “I can help. Where do you want the spotlight?”
Others stopped along the side of the road to ask if Meissel needed anything. Food? Water? A hug?
She told them she was all right, she didn’t need anything. But she was touched, even as she grew more concerned for Lucy. The weather would turn colder soon. Lucy might not make it if it got much colder.
Meissel searched up and down canals all morning Tuesday. At home, making a new cup of coffee, a friend named Jamie Jensen texted a photo of Lucy near the Fairgrounds. Jensen had tried to get Lucy to come to her, but the dog had spooked instead.
Meissel picked up her husband who was on the West side cutting trees. It took them just eight minutes to get to the location of Jensen's photograph. But Lucy was already gone.
They kept searching and a friend, Brian Breitling, joined them. They spread out in different directions.
Meissel saw Lucy first. She dropped down to the dog’s level offering treats and begging her to come. Lucy wagged her tail, but wasn't having it. She was off again. Down the canal, headed as fast as four legs can go, to the other side of the fairgrounds!
Meissel couldn’t catch her. There was a fence in the way, one she couldn’t hop.
They split up again. Finally Lucy was spotted on the edge of an oil rig, framed by red scoria rock which made the little white dog plainly visible.
An eagle dropped into the field right then, rightly spooking Lucy, who ran for cover into a thicket of trees and brush. Meissel headed to the location, but Lucy refused to come out.
Meissel broke through the trees and army-crawled in toward the dog, who was still trying furiously to find an escape hatch. Meissel recalled the advice her friend Sarah Bundy, who does animal rescues gave her. Instead of reaching out and grabbing at Lucy, she needed to relax. Stay down on the dog's level. So she started playing the loosy-goosey apple juicy game, rolling around the mud just like she would if it was the living room with her kids.
That was the trigger Lucy needed to feel safe. She came over, wagging her tail, rolling over herself, sorry — perhaps — for all the trouble she had caused.
Meissel was covered in mud, not to mention sticks and leaves and who knows what else. But she had finally found Lucy. And something else as well.
“We’re still made of good people,” Meissel said. “I know we’ve been through hell with COVID, and you know now there’s war breaking out and things like that. And I think as a nation, there’s just been so much terrible illness and depression, and, you know, the worst sides of people have come out. So I’m just really glad that for me and my community, I didn’t see a single bit of that. We saw good, and for that one moment, our little world stood still and looked for a little dog. And it was beautiful. I'm so thankful to everyone who helped us.”