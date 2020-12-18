A fire that broke out at Sidney Sugars Incorporated in the early afternoon Friday was quickly put out by the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department.
Per the department's office, the fire started shortly after 2 p.m., and the department finished the job and returned to the station just after 3 p.m.
The fire started due to a pulp dryer, according to the department's office.
Pulp dryers are big machines within the facility, and fires usually happen inside the dryers, according to the department. What happens is the pulp goes beyond the drying stage and goes to the burning stage.
More information about the fire will be published when it is available.