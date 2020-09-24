Weather Map

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch warning for portions of eastern Montana from Thursday afternoon until midnight, Sept. 24, 2020.

The National Weather Service out of Glasgow, Mont., has issued a Fire Weather Watch warning for Thursday afternoon until midnight, Sept. 24, 2020.

Key Points

● Fire Weather Watch from noon to midnight Thursday

● Relative humidity as low as 15%

● West wind of 15 to 25 mph sustained 

● Gusty winds up to 35 mph

Forecast Details

Fort Peck Lake area is expected to experience low relative humidity near 15%, but may have reduced winds of 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures may make it up into the upper 80s before the front's passage.

Tags

Load comments