The National Weather Service out of Glasgow, Mont., has issued a Fire Weather Watch warning for Thursday afternoon until midnight, Sept. 24, 2020.
Key Points
● Fire Weather Watch from noon to midnight Thursday
● Relative humidity as low as 15%
● West wind of 15 to 25 mph sustained
● Gusty winds up to 35 mph
Forecast Details
Fort Peck Lake area is expected to experience low relative humidity near 15%, but may have reduced winds of 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures may make it up into the upper 80s before the front's passage.