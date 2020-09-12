The National Weather Service in Glasgow is predicting hot, dry and windy conditions across eastern Montana on Monday.
The NWS on September 12 provided details for farmers and ranchers, and all landowners across the region including Culbertson, Sidney, Glendive and Wibaux.
With a "moderate" level of confidence, the service is predicting potentially threatening fire weather from Sunday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Key Points
• Fire Weather Watch from noon to 9 p.m. Monday
• High temperatures into the mid-90s
• West winds 10 mph to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph
• Relative humidity as low as 10%
• Dense smoke from western wildfires will reduce visibility and air quality, starting Sunday afternoon into next week.
For the latest forecast updates, visit www.weather.gov/glasgow.