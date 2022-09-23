Richland Economic Development Corp could not have been more pleased with the outcomes of the first ever Childcare Summit.
Bureau Chief Patty Butler stated that she was delighted to be in Sidney to present on the importance of early childhood services to the communities in Eastern Montana.
Butler covered various programs that are offered through the Department of Health and Human Services.
Other speakers included Michele Herres, State Farm, and Davey Madison from the Montana Cooperative Development Center in Great Falls. Michele gave an overview of items to protect providers from liability. Davey presented ideas gleaned from other communities with a daycare crisis.
Local Tara Hill, CHMS, shared her experience in choosing a structure that meets the provider’s mission. Some are for-profit, while others are nonprofit.
Erin Anderson, CHMS, offered to provide one on one advice on QuickBooks software and how to set up a childcare company, based on the structure.
The importance of mental health was highlighted with many “hands-on” activities to arm providers with ideas on special behavioral situations.
Emily Keegan and Neava Hall were on site to provide CPR & First Aid training and recertifications.
Carrie Krug, MSU Extension, presented a variety of resources for healthy snacks as well as age-appropriate exercises.
The day concluded with an innovation panel of speakers from Richland County Library, (Kelly Reisig), Family Connections (Alex DuBouis, and Caitlyn Jensen) and Zero to Five (Khristi Drabbs) These ladies explained the exciting options for providers who are licensed, as well as those who are not.
This event was made possible by these amazing sponsors: Action Auto, Beagle Properties, Big Sky Siding & Windows, Eagle Country Ford, LYREC, ONEOK, Seitz Insurance, Sidney Health Center, Sidney Sugars, Stockman Bank, and Tri-County Implement. Thank you for your continued support in our efforts!
Take aways from the event by the participants were four hours of continuing education credits, training ideas, lots of free goodies in the handy canvas totes, reimbursement of the CPR training cost by Job Service, if applicable, and plenty of good food and snacks.
Ideas for next year are to host it on a Saturday, incorporate a licenser to walk folks through the licensing process, and have two sessions: one for those interested in starting a daycare, and one for those already working / operating a daycare.
All attendees gave an excellent rating of the event, and are eager to attend again, whenever the next one occurs.