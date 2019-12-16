A formal hearing is set for Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 2:30 p.m., in Helena, for the Office of Disciplinary Counsel for the State of Montana case against Tara Rose-Miller, attorney in Sidney.
The Montana Supreme Court case was filed in early November, citing eight counts of misconduct alleged against Rose-Miller. Those allegations include issuing a retainer refund from her Interest on Lawyer Trust Account (IOLTA), resulting in an insufficient funds notification. Funds were allegedly deposited from Rose-Miller's business account to IOLTA, which co-mingled funds, in violation of the Montana Rules of Professional Conduct.
Other allegations range from misappropriating more than $34,000 from the IOLTA trust account she had not yet earned for her own purposes and several counts stemming from unauthorized charges on clients' credit cards.
The purpose of the hearing is to determine approval or rejection of tendered admission, meaning the defendant is willing to admit to some or all of the accusations made with possible conditions to admittance. According to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel in Montana, specifics of the tendered admission are not yet public information.