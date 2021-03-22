Plans for the Sidney High School graduation ceremony have taken the first step become more and more definite.
Late in the week last week, a statement was posted on the Sidney High School Facebook page that had some information regarding the situation for the high school’s graduation ceremony this year.
“As we start the fourth quarter at SHS, it is time to start thinking about graduation. Although we are excited to celebrate our seniors, there are some precautions that will be put in place,” the post stated.
The important thing to note with the plans laid out in the Facebook post is that they are preliminary plans.
Sunday, May 23 is the set date as of right now for the commencement ceremony, and the time for it to start is 2 p.m.
The commencement ceremony, as of right now, will be held at Swanson Field at the high school.
Of course, the concern with an outdoor ceremony becomes the weather, and the plan has something set in place. In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be moved to inside the high school gymnasium.
The final decision will be made on the evening of Thursday, May 20, on whether the ceremony will be held outside or inside.
As far as attendance is concerned, each graduate will be allotted 10 tickets for friends or family to attend. The tickets will be given out at rehearsal on Friday, May 21.
More tickets may be available on a case-by-case basis, and if you or your student need any additional tickets, visit with the building administrators, the post said.
While attendance regulations have been set out so far, the post made no mention of face masks.
If anyone isn’t able to attend the ceremony in person, there is an option to stream it. The ceremony will be broadcast on the NFHS network, and no subscription will be required because it will be a free broadcast.
Since this plan is preliminary, it is subject to change, as the post on Facebook stated.
Previously, there wasn’t a lot that was publicly planned about graduation.
At the last school board meeting, board chairman Ben Thogersen said attendance would have to be limited in some fashion, but there wasn’t any mention on what that limit would be.
So while it is a preliminary plan, it does give a good idea as to what can be expected for graduation.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, they are free to call the high school at 406-433-2330 and speak with Daniel Coryell, the high school assistant principal, or with Carl Dynneson, the high school principal.