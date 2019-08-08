The 2019 Richland County Fair and Rodeo wrapped up last weekend and fair manager Jamie Larson said the weekend was another big success. Here are five things to know about this year’s fair, the fairgrounds improvement plan and plans for the centennial celebration for the 2020 Richland County Fair and Rodeo.
1. Approximately 31,345 people attended the fair this year, up by about 150 people from last year.
2. For the Tough Enough To Wear Pink event, Friday night at the rodeo, 1,345 people showed up in shades of pink. The Cancer Coalition/Foundation for Community Care will collect $5,880 from the four sponsors this year: Sidney Health Center Cancer Center, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Blue Rock, Prairie Electric and Duane and Sherry Mitchell.
3. Next year is the 100-year celebration of the Richland County Fair and Rodeo and Larson said they are counting on some big things, from a big headliner at the concert, to a 4-H celebration for the books. Larson hopes to reveal the main concert act by December of this year.
4. The fair board is working on a 10-15 year master plan for improvements on the fairgrounds. While plans are still very much in the preliminary stages, a brainstorming session with county commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 7, revealed early ideas for new cattle, swine and sheep barns. Larson said of all the improvements to be made, those were among the top priorities. Other ideas included a combined agriculture/commercial, new bathrooms throughout the campus and a possible pavilion with a small raised stage. The fair board and county commissioners are working with SDI Architects and Design out of Miles City for the master plan process and will meet again Tuesday, Aug. 27.
5. Next fair-goers can expect some beefed-up security. Larson said the fair switched to a new security company out of Billings this year and will use them again next year, but are already planning on having more security on campus. Richland County Sheriff’s Office will also continue to provide law enforcement and security as well.