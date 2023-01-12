The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture's Annual Banquet and first-ever New Business Showcase will be held Monday, Jan. 16 at the Richland Co. Event Center. The showcase will feature 20 businesses that opened between 2020 and 2022, and will begin at 5 p.m. Following, at 6 p.m., the banquet will feature an update from the Chamber, an introduction of new directors, an awards ceremony and a few surprises. The dinner will feature a "taste of Sidney." 

Tickets are on sale for $35 and available at the Sidney Chamber office or on their website. 

Ranger owners have brought Sportsbook style to town

Shadd Cullinan (pictured next to wife Amanda) will be honored with the Excellence in Business Award 
Chip Gifford

Chip Gifford will be honored with the Past President Award 
Josh McGahan

Josh McGahan will be honored with the Emerging Leader Award 
Corporal James Fletcher

Corporal James Fletcher will be honored with the Emerging Leader Award 
Justine Klempel

Justine Klempel will be honored with the Educator of the Year Award 


