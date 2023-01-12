The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture's Annual Banquet and first-ever New Business Showcase will be held Monday, Jan. 16 at the Richland Co. Event Center. The showcase will feature 20 businesses that opened between 2020 and 2022, and will begin at 5 p.m. Following, at 6 p.m., the banquet will feature an update from the Chamber, an introduction of new directors, an awards ceremony and a few surprises. The dinner will feature a "taste of Sidney."
Tickets are on sale for $35 and available at the Sidney Chamber office or on their website.
The following will be honored with awards at the banquet:
Excellence in Business Award | The Ranger Lounge Casino and Eatery, Shadd Cullinan
The Sidney Chamber has merged the traditional business awards into one “Excellence in Business” Award. The Excellence in Business award is received by a business displaying innovation and community character with a strong customer focus. In this case, the culture of the business has retained workforce out of sheer love for the establishment.
“We see an expansion of services from a casino and sports bar to a catering service and event venue. Through recent years, Shadd has helped the Chamber get several events off the ground and continues to support any wild hair we might get. We’re grateful for the Cullinan family and the Ranger crew; downtown Sidney wouldn’t be the same without the Ranger and we’re happy to present Shadd Cullinan and The Ranger with our first Excellence in Business Award,” Sarah Faiman said.
Past President Award | Chip Gifford
Chip Gifford will be awarded with the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce’s Past President Award for his service to their board during 2022. Throughout the last 30 years, Gifford completed three three-year terms on the Sidney Chamber Board. Gifford recently retired as the co-owner of Johnson Hardware and Furniture where he dedicated most of his career. Gifford used some of his “hidden gem” expertise with his education in landscape architecture and background in business to move several projects to completion with the Chamber.
“Chip is among my favorite wise old guys in town and I'm excited we’ll get to honor him this year,” Executive Director Kali Godfrey said.
Seitz Insurance is proud to cultivate the leadership of the Sidney Chamber and chose to sponsor Gifford’s award.
Emerging Leader Award | Josh MaGahan
The Sidney Area Leadership Class has established an Emerging Leader Award, the first of its kind, to honor a local leader under the age of 40. Director of Programs Katie Dasinger developed this award and integrated it into the Leadership classes curriculum with the intention of “shining light” on community members that have sought out opportunities to engage in the community, were solution orientated and made a difference to lives around them.
“The Chamber is looking forward to recognizing the up and coming leaders who are giving so much of themselves for the community,” Dasinger said.
The Sidney Leadership Class nominated individuals and selected Josh MaGahan to receive the first Emerging Leader Award at the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet.
Josh MaGahan is a full time employee of Richland County Public Works, but “that is just a fraction of where his time and energy is spent” reported Pam McGlothlin of the Sidney Leadership Class. McGlothlin said that MaGahan also serves on the Sidney School Board, is a volunteer fireman and volunteer EMT for the Richland County Ambulance Service. MaGahan is also dedicated to the development of youth in our community and enjoys coaching AAU wrestling, soccer and baseball.
“Richland County is so fortunate to have Josh,” McGlothlin said.
Sidney Police Officer of the Year | Corporal James Fletcher
The Sidney Police Department created the Officer of The Year award in 2021 to recognize one Sidney Police Officer who stood out from the rest during the preceding calendar year. The recipient of the Officer of the Year award must be an officer in good standing and is selected through a nomination process, not only from their fellow SPD officers, but also from the deputies, jailers and dispatchers with whom they work on a daily basis. Chief Kraft tabulates the nominations and gives the final approval.
This award will be presented to Corporal James Fletcher, a six-year veteran of the Sidney Police Department. Corporal Fletcher has consistently demonstrated a dedication to the law enforcement profession, a commitment to this community and an outstanding work ethic.
Chief Kraft and the Sidney Police Department command staff have watched Corporal Fletcher develop into a leader in the Department, who has earned both the respect of his peers and supervisors alike. Additionally, Corporal Fletcher serves as a Patrol Supervisor, a Field Training Officer who trains and supervises new officers and as the Sidney Police Department’s first certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). He is one of only 65 active law enforcement officers in the entire state of Montana to hold the DRE certification, which is earned after completing an advanced, multi-step training program in which they become experts in the detection and evaluation of impaired drivers. Not only does this certification make this year’s recipient a tremendous resource for the Sidney Police Department and its efforts to combat impaired driving, but he is also a regional resource that is available to help law enforcement officers and prosecutors outside of Richland County do the same.
Educator of the Year | Justine Klempel
Superintendent Brent Sukut will be presenting the Educator of the Year award, sponsored by the Dr. Farr Foundation, to Justine Klempel after she was nominated by Central School Principal Sara Romo.
“To encounter a teacher that has such a gift, as well as a personality to form positive relationships with students, shows why she is a one-of-a-kind educator,” Romo said of Klempel.
Klempel is a treasured fourth grade Special Education Teacher at Central School and contributes to a number of school-wide groups. Her efforts have helped to shape Central School into what it has become and what it will continue to strive for. Klempel can be seen checking in with her students multiple times throughout the day to ensure that they are staying on track and to let them know that someone cares for them. This shows that her love of her students goes beyond her Special Education classroom. Her heart is huge, and she does not let a student become a lost cause. Klempel provides unwavering support to all, and celebrates the accomplishments made- whether they are big or small.
This nomination is special because her colleagues nominated and voted for Klempel to represent Central School. This shows that her leadership and compassion is witnessed throughout all grade levels, and supported by all. The staff agrees that she is truly a superhero that is deserving of this recognition.