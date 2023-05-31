Driving down the streets of Fairview anytime around Memorial Day for the past several years, people will likely noticed the flags. The American flags which adorn the light poles are a Fairview staple that started appearing some years ago thanks to Mayor Brian Beiber. While the flags were the mayor's idea, the flags themselves are donated by the community through monetary donations to its chamber of commerce.
“We do things a little differently here in Fairview. The chamber of commerce itself has zero employees so when we need something done around here we all kind of come together. There is a downside to everyone coming together when we were putting the flags up just before Memorial Day we realized we were short. So he [Mayor Bieber] called me and asked if we had any money in the flag account and we didn't,” Ray Trumpower, Head of the Chamber of Commerce, said, explaining how this year's flag fundraiser came to fruition.
While Trumpower said there isn’t an exact donation amount to be expected he did mention that flags are typically between twenty and thirty dollars. Often, he said people will contribute multiple flags sometimes in memory of a family member who was in the military.
“The initiative for the flags is always started by the mayor; it falls on the commerce to do the actual fundraising. Wendy Johnson who works at Interstate Engineering did the poster, she always does the poster. The vice president of the board works over at the bank so the bank handles the money,” Trumpower said.
Currently, about half the flags the commerce usually has are on display while they await more donations. The mayor himself built a tool that puts the flags onto the light poles which are an estimated twenty feet in the air. Trumpower says he estimates it’ll take the mayor around ten minutes to put the rest of them up.
“The same day we put the posters out somebody dropped off a donation.” Trumpower said, adding that he doesn’t even look at the amount of the donation.
Trumpower said the flags will likely be up in about two or three weeks. At this point, the Chamber of Commerce will publish a list of all this year's donors. The list will also include any flags that may have been donated in memory of service members as the commerce cannot affix plaques in recognition of such donations to the light poles.
If you would like to contribute to the donations for the flags in Fairview donations may be dropped off at Merchant’s Bank or mailed to the chamber of commerce at: