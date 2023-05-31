A flag in downtown Fairview

A flag flies from a lamppost on Ellery Street in Fairview.

 Greg Hitchcock

Driving down the streets of Fairview anytime around Memorial Day for the past several years, people will likely noticed the flags. The American flags which adorn the light poles are a Fairview staple that started appearing some years ago thanks to Mayor Brian Beiber. While the flags were the mayor's idea, the flags themselves are donated by the community through monetary donations to its chamber of commerce.

“We do things a little differently here in Fairview. The chamber of commerce itself has zero employees so when we need something done around here we all kind of come together. There is a downside to everyone coming together when we were putting the flags up just before Memorial Day we realized we were short. So he [Mayor Bieber] called me and asked if we had any money in the flag account and we didn't,” Ray Trumpower, Head of the Chamber of Commerce, said, explaining how this year's flag fundraiser came to fruition.



