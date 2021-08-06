A group of Sidney High School teachers and students recently went to Washington D.C. as part of a Close Up trip.
Close Up is an organization that tries to provide its participants with a better understanding of the government, history and current issues, according to the organization’s website.
One of the students that went, Ecriselia Flores, talked about what the experience was like for her.
Q: Overall, how would you describe the experience of the trip and how fun was it?
A: Well I went on the eighth grade trip where they just take you to the monuments, and I’d say it was 10 times better than that because we sat at each monument for a solid hour and they explained to us a lot more. In eighth grade it was a lot more just, ‘Here’s the monument, look at it and meet here in 10 minutes.’
Q: Were there any others activities that you guys got to do, like meet any politicians or anything?
A: Yeah we got to meet our representatives. We met (Senator Jon Tester and Senator Steve Daines). We were supposed to meet (Representative Matt Rosendale) but he was back in Montana during that time.
Q: After Girls State, you and the other attendees mentioned having your government class ahead of time gave you a lot more insight. Would you say the same for the Close Up trip?
A: Yeah because one night we did a debate and that really helped out. We didn’t get a long time to prepare for the debate but having government really helped with that.
Q: What was it like to go with some of your classmates, like Serenity Kuntz and Claire Frank, and some teachers?
A: It was really nice. I already went to Girls State with them so it was nice to hang out with them again, and (Brad Faulhaber) has been to D.C. so many times that he really knew his stuff.
The Close Up group at SHS fundraises to be able to afford their trips to D.C. Back in the fall, there was a Powderpuff football game that fundraised some money for the students to go.
Flores recently graduated from SHS and will be heading to Missoula to join the pharmacy program at the University of Montana.