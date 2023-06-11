Gathered together in celebration of reading, fans of folk singer-songwriter Jessie Veeder heard her perform some of her most personable songs including ‘Nothing’s Forever’ and ‘Love at the Five and Dime’.
Veeder was the star attraction at a summer concert at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney Saturday, the kick off event of the Sidney-Richland County Library’s Summer Reading Program.
“Nature is my muse,” Veeder said to the crowd as she strummed her guitar.
“My dad used to play in a band and worked all the proms,” she said. “I started singing with my dad when I was seven.”
After the performance, Veeder read to a circle of children from her book Prairie Princess, illustrated by Williston artist Daphne Johnson Clark.
The summer reading program began as a prevention from the summer slide, a phenomenon when students forget material they learned in school over the summer. It quickly became a program for the pure enjoyment of reading.
“My kids convinced me to read,” Brianna Sumption of Sidney said. “We plan on reading 45 minutes a day.”
Sumption has been in the library’s reading program for three years. Her daughter Sophie’s favorite books are about cookies, she said.
Becky Wheeler of Fairview, who was with her grandchildren, said she enjoys reading mysteries and historical fiction.
“Books take you to different places in the world. All in the mind’s eye,” she said.
The library’s summer reading program’s theme is All Together Now. Points are accumulated based on the number of minutes read per person and recorded either on the website at srclmt.readsquared.com or on the Readsquared app.
People gained points for attending the summer concert. Books were raffled off and some books were given away during the event.