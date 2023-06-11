Veeder reads from her book

Jessie Veeder reads from her book Prairie Princess to children at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney on Saturday.

 Greg Hitchcock

Gathered together in celebration of reading, fans of folk singer-songwriter Jessie Veeder heard her perform some of her most personable songs including ‘Nothing’s Forever’ and ‘Love at the Five and Dime’.

Veeder was the star attraction at a summer concert at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney Saturday, the kick off event of the Sidney-Richland County Library’s Summer Reading Program.



