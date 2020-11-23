So far
Legislative Referendum #130 proposed restricting the authority of local governments to restrict lawful carrying of concealed firearms. The complete text of the bill that was proposed to voters is online at https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2019/billpdf/HB0357.pdf
What’s new
Legislative Referendum #130 was approved at the polls on Nov. 3, getting 51 percent (298,348 votes) for to 49 percent ( 287,109) against. This means the law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, less than two months away, with the potential to affect municipalities across the state.
What’s next
The bill affects at least 14 local governments in Montana that regulate firearms. City officials say Sidney is not among them, however. The city has one ordinance, City Code 6-8-1, which prohibits discharging firearms in city limits. The city retains authority under LR-130 to prohibit that. Richland County officials also say they won’t be affected.
