1 Monday, Feb. 24 – Scholastic Book Fair, West Side Elementary School Library, 7:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit school library. Contact: Debbie Denowh, Librarian, ddenowh@sidney.k12.mt.us; 433-2530.
2 Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Event Center, Richland County Fairgrounds, 2118 West Holly, Sidney. PSC will receive comments on the Montana-Dakota Utilities 2019 Electric Integrated Resource Plan. Contact: 406-482-4679.
3 Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program at the Richland County Aging Services and Transit Center, 2190 W. Holly St., Sidney (the old armory). Contact: 406-433-3701.
4 Thursday, Feb. 27 – Rifles All Ages: No charge for class; limited to 75 students. Participants must be 18 or have a parent or guardian with them. 6–9 p.m. Contact Larry: 406-489-0589; Ron: 406-488-7664; or Jim: 406-489-1653.
5 Friday, Feb. 28 – Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
6 Saturday, Feb. 29 – Glendive Gun Show at the E.P.E.C. Building, 313 S. Merrill, from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Contact: Ernie, 406-377-3969.