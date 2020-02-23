1 Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Montana State University, Billings, Jazz Ensemble features world-renowned saxophonist Bob Sheppard at 7:30 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall. The concert is free. Contact: Assistant Professor of Music John Roberts, 406-657-2049, john.roberts10@msubillings.edu.
2 Thursday, Feb. 27 – Rifles All Ages: No charge for class; limited to 75 students. Participants must be 18 or have a parent or guardian with them. 6–9 p.m. Contact Larry: 406-489-0589; Ron: 406-488-7664; or Jim: 406-489-1653.
3 Friday, Feb. 28 – Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program at the Richland County Aging Services and Transit Center, 2190 W. Holly St., Sidney (the old armory). Contact: 406-433-3701.
4 Saturday, Feb. 29 – Sidney Tractor Supply, at 302 E. Holly St., will host an FFA In Action event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to support the local FFA chapter and learn more about its programs and initiatives. Contact: Darias Collins, 615-610-0253.
5 Sunday, March 1 – Glendive Gun Show at the E.P.E.C. Building, 313 S. Merrill, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Contact: Ernie, 406-377-3969.