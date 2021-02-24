Last year the Foundation for Community Care gave an $8,000 grant to Sidney High School to purchase anti-concussion helmets for youths in grades five through 12 to use during sports practices.
Practice is where most concussions happen so having youths wear helmets then not only helps prevent concussions, but it helps knock them out of the health care system altogether.
“A person, a youth, would have had to go to a provider to get checked, but now, since they are not getting those, It opens things up for someone else to be seen by that provider,” Boyer explained. “So it is not just preventing concussions, but it is helping to free up health care access for everyone.”
The grant is just one in a long list of 26 grants made by the Foundation for Community Care in 2020 totalling $335,700 in grants. Boyer is proud of them all. But particularly the football helmets, the pavilion at the Fairview Swimming pool to help reduce sun exposure to the sun and thus skin cancer, and the spacers purchased for the Montana Asthma program in Richland County, so that people can get correct doses from inhaled medication.
The grant list also include several large grants, like $66,000 to replace the Hologic Dexa Scan machine that measures bone density at Sidney Health Center and $36,510 for the surgery department to add a third room. There was also $35,000 for microbiology automation to aid in rapid identification of pathogens to determine the correct treatment plan for patients.
“Most of the time, when new physicians come in, they are very surprised at the equipment Sidney Health Center havs” Boyer said. “It is all so new and cutting edge. It really is impressive to our care providers, and that is one of the reasons we have such great doctors.”
Teamwork is what makes this little dream work in Sidney and Richland County, Boyer said. The Foundation holds many fundraisers during the year to raise money, but the key effort is one that happens all year long. That is the Sustainer Society.
People may join the Sustainer Society at whatever level suits them, whether it’s $10 a month or $100, and that membership comes with certain privileges.
They are, for example, first to know what is happening at the Foundation. They also get first pick of tickets for upcoming events, and get early bird registration for community favorites, like the golf tournament.
Signups for the Sustainer Society are available online, or if you want to talk to Boyer about it, she can be reached at the Foundation For Community Care at 406-488-2273.
Being a member also means you’re helping with a critical mission for the Sidney community.
“We have a wonderful community-driven hospital,” Boyer said, “And we want to keep it that way. We want to decide what kind of health care we want for our community.”
Because the Sidney Health Center takes care of a lot of the Foundation’s administrative and operating expense, donations to the Foundation can be directed 100 percent to the causes of choice.
“The Foundation, by us helping provide some of the large capital equipment expenses, that helps Sidney Health Center keep decision making here, at a local level, with their own board,” Boyer said. “So when they decide they want to open a new service line at Sidney Health Center, that can be a local decision.”
Without that, a state-of-the-art Cancer Care Center like the one Sidney has would have been unlikely, Boyer said.
When feasibility studies were done for that, the analysts didn’t think it stood a chance of being self-supporting. But what the analysis didn’t account for was just how far people would come for a center as advanced as what Sidney Health Center was able to build, thanks to help every year from the Foundation.
“When they did the feasibility study, it didn’t say the area woudl support one, but they decided to do it because our community needed it,” Boyer said. “It has far exceeded the expectations.”
People come from all over the region to the Cancer Care Center, and that has a positive impact on a lot of other auxiliary services that people need as well, such as pharmacies and screening services and the like.
Being a member of the Sustainer Society makes you part of the annual effort that keeps the community’s health care system healthy, and now is an ideal time to join, as the new grant cycle will be starting March 1.