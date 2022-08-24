Foundation logo

The Foundation for Community Care will host the 27th annual Food and Wine Festival in November.

Foundation for Community Care's 29th annual benefit golf scramble is set for Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Sidney Country Club, located at 2250 W. Holly St. in Sidney.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cancer Center Expansion, as well as other healthcare needs in local communities. 



