SIDNEY – The Foundation for Community Care announces that healthcare grant applications are now available online. In May, the Foundation for Community Care’s volunteer Board of Directors will provide financial support for local healthcare. Each year the Foundation is able to offer grants by distributing a portion of the earnings from its Endowment Fund.
To ensure access to excellent, lifelong healthcare services for our community is the mission of the Foundation for Community Care. “By continuing to provide community healthcare grants each year, we can achieve our mission.” stated Cami Skinner, Board Member. “We are lucky to have quality healthcare in our area, and we want to keep it that way.”
Organizations with an immediate need directly related to quality health or medical care (present and future) of Richland County and surrounding areas are encouraged to apply for a grant by applying online at www.foundationforcommunitycare.org.
Requests for funding must be related to a project or equipment that will benefit healthcare for a large number of residents in the Richland County and surrounding area, not medical funding for an individual. Applications must be received by the Foundation by 4:00pm on April 30th, 2021 to be considered.