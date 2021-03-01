SIDNEY – Electronic applications are now available for two scholarship programs offered by the Foundation for Community Care for new and continuing college students in the 2021-2022 academic year.
The first program offered by the Foundation Board of Directors is the annual Healthcare Scholarship program. Richland County and surrounding area residents pursuing an education in a healthcare field who intend to live and work in the area are encouraged to apply for funding. Applicants must have completed one year at a post-secondary university or college. The Healthcare Scholarship program is designed to help create a healthcare workforce for Sidney Health Center and the Richland County area.
The second is the Jessica and Nathan Vannatta Memorial Healthcare Scholarship opportunity, which was created by their father, Greg Vannatta. The scholarship is awarded to a resident in Richland County and the surrounding area who is pursuing a degree in healthcare at a college or university. Both high school and college students are eligible to apply.
“Healthy, strong communities start with a great educational framework, and access to quality care,” Foundation board member and scholarship committee chair, Kristan Haugen said. “Rural communities across the country have been hit hard by the loss of healthcare providers. Through these healthcare scholarships, we can do our part to invest in a stronger community.”
Qualified applicants can apply online at www.foundationforcommunitycare.org. Application deadline is 4:00pm on April 30th 2021