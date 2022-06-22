There are many celebrations in Richland County and surrounding areas to kick off the Independence Day weekend. Here’s a look at what is happening in the area:
Sidney, Mont.
Saturday, July 2
9 p.m.: Music by Brett Herron acoustic soloist, drink specials available.
Monday, July 4
Sidney Jaycees “2022 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks”
Celebration starts at noon, fireworks at dusk. Located at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
- The Patriotism Project
- Carnival games and prizes
- Family photo booth
- Food and craft vendors
- Hot Dog eating contest
- Car Show
- Entertainment and more
Lambert, Mont.
“Lambert’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration”
Sunday, July 3:
6 p.m.: Lion’s Den barbeque and music by Vernon’s DJ and Karaoke
9 p.m. - 12 a.m.: Dance with Josh Kehr on Main Street
Monday, July 4:
5 a.m.: Wake up call
8 a.m.: Freedom Fun Run at the Sports Complex
9 a.m.: Community church service at the Lambert Old Gym
11 a.m.: Parade on main street
12 p.m.: Barbeque lunch outside the Firehall
1 p.m.: Ping Pong Ball Drop with kids water games in the park and a corn hole tournament on the basketball court
1 p.m.: Pie, coffee and root beer float social at the Senior Center
2 p.m..: Bingo in the air-conditioned Lambert School Old Gym
3 p.m.: Adult softball game west of the Sports Complex
4:30 p.m.: Tailgate party at the Lambert Sports Complex
6 p.m.: 24th annual CanAm All-Star Football Bowl at the Sports Complex
At Dark: Fireworks
Bainville, Mont.
“Heritage America”
Friday, July 1
4 p.m.: Reunion registration
6 p.m.: Reunion banquet
7:30 p.m.: Class pictures
Saturday, July 2
7-10 a.m.: Breakfast at the Firehall
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Parade
12-1:30 p.m.: “Pig in the Park” meal hosted by BHS Athletics
1-5:30 p.m.: Family entertainment - Kids games, Prairie Golf, Farmhand Olympics and Bounce Houses
5:30-7 p.m.: Bainville FFA Alumni barbecue at the American Legion
7:30 p.m.: Street Dance with entertainment by Josh Kehr
Sunday, July 3
11 a.m.: Community church at the town park
12 p.m.: Community pot-luck
2 p.m.: Golf Driving Range Jackpot at the BHS Football Field and the four-on-four volleyball tournament.
Arnegard, N.d.
Monday, July 4
8 a.m.: Registration for “Sherry’s 5K Fun Run/Walk” held north of Nelson Park
9 a.m.: “Sherry’s 5K” begins
9-10:45 a.m.: Parade check in at the Arnegard Fire Station on 4th Street.
11 a.m.: Parade
12 p.m.: Goodwill donation barbeque
1 p.m.: Military appreciation followed by afternoon games (bounce houses and dunk tanks).
10:30 p.m.: Fireworks at the Baseball Diamond
Williston, N.d.
Sunday, July 3
“Veteran Freedom Celebration and Fundraiser”
Spring Lake Park Amphitheater
2 p.m.-Dusk: Music provided by Bill Falcon and The Good Medicine Band, Drive Train and Red Man White Man.
Funds raised will be for the local veteran relief fund.
While out and about during the Fourth of July weekend, make sure to stay safe, hydrated, wear sunscreen and have fun honoring those who have served.