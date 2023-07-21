Cye Franzen is presented an award

Cye Franzen is presented an award

 Submitted

Cye Franzen of Morse, Texas, originally from Sidney, won 2023 National Junior High School Rodeo Finals, Steer Saddle Bronc Riding.

He won round one with 71 points, 4th in round two with 58 points, won the short go with 70 points, winning the average with 199 points on three head.



Tags

Load comments