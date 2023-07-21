featured Franzen wins world champion rodeo competition Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cye Franzen is presented an award Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cye Franzen of Morse, Texas, originally from Sidney, won 2023 National Junior High School Rodeo Finals, Steer Saddle Bronc Riding.He won round one with 71 points, 4th in round two with 58 points, won the short go with 70 points, winning the average with 199 points on three head. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Load comments Most Popular Richland County Sports Complex has new home Old Timers Festival and Reunion a home run Sidney officials talk shop, discuss future of city Author influenced by Sidney roots Reception celebrates those who serve County exonerates itself in marijuana tax payoff Franzen wins world champion rodeo competition Saitta awarded Sidney Summer Girls Fastpitch League MVP He answered the call: Local paramedic took his skills to Ukraine Sunset Fest to feature artists and entertainment Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection