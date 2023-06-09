featured Frazen wins Texas State Jr Steer Riding Jun 9, 2023 Jun 9, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cye Franzen rides a steer during the TX Junior Steer Riding competition. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cye Franzen of Morse, TX, originally from Sidney, wins the Texas State Junior Steer Riding Competition."I am very excited about winning," Franzen said.Franzen is competing in the national competition on June 18."If I win, I know I will have excelled in something," he said. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zootechnics Games And Toys Load comments Most Popular Lambert hires new superintendent Richland Opportunities Inc has heart Fair Commission discusses projects, fair Big business of marijuana Frazen wins Texas State Jr Steer Riding Sidney Ace Hardware opens its doors Wellness Collective brings health organizations together Trans couple ‘rattled’ after harassment in Target, LGBTQ+ merchandise thrown on floor Patriots baseball back in action in 2023 Summer reading program kicks off with summer concert Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection