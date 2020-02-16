Free the Seeds! returns to Flathead Valley Community College on Saturday, March 7, 2020, for a fifth year of interactive workshops, activities, seed sharing and more. Organizers expect more than 1,000 people to attend this free fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the FVCC Arts & Technology Building.
Free the Seeds! is an annual community-powered event focused on real seeds, real food and real skills. This year’s fair focuses on reducing and recovering waste to build a healthy community-based food system. Topics include composting, seed saving, gleaning, repurposing, recycling, and vermiculture.
This year’s event will offer:
• 24 educational workshops by local experts, including live demonstrations in starting and saving seeds, building a compost tumbler, cultivating mushrooms and brewing compost tea
• Kid-friendly, hands-on activities throughout the day
• 40+ booths where attendees can sample locally grown food, test compostable packaging, set up a square-foot garden box and more
• A seed swap with more than 10,000 packets of seeds available
• Panel discussions focused on recovering food waste, reducing plastic use, gleaning and limiting food and plastic waste at farmer’s markets
• OPI accreditation for K-12 teachers
Over the past 4 years, more than 5,600 people have attended this free daylong fair. Volunteers interested in joining seed-packing parties before the fair or helping at the event can sign up at freetheseedsmontana.com.
Contact Gretchen Boyer at gretchen@farmhandsnourish.org or 406-261-5569.