The event
Eastern Montana Polar Plunge, an event in support of Special Olympics Montana, will take place on Friday, Nov. 29, at the old firehouse at 115 Second Street SE in Sidney. The event will be the same day as the Christmas Stroll downtown.
The cold-hard facts
Gabe Zeiler of the Richland County Sheriff's Office is helping organize the event, which is in its third year in Sidney. It is primarily promoted and conducted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Montana.
"It's a lot of fun," Zeiler said. "I love it when people come out in costumes."
There is a best costume award, along with awards for donations raised. Plungers must raise a minimum of $125 in donations to participate and will receive a T-shirt at that amount. The more money raised, the more incentives there are, like a Polar Plunge hoodie and even a 52-quart cooler ($5,000 donation level).
The donations raised by plungers aren't the only chance to get in on the frigid action.
"We sell ice to throw into the tank to make it a little colder," Zeiler said.
Zeiler will be one of the plungers again this year and expects a good turnout.
"There's usually a big team that comes out of Fairview and then there's been a team that comes out of Wyoming. They just kind of hit these random plunges, which is kind of cool," Zeiler said.
Safety is always a top priority at plunge events. The Williston Dive Team will be present, as well as local EMTs and the volunteer fire department.
Ready to plunge?
Potential plungers can register online at somt.org/plunge by clicking on the "Eastern Montana Plunge in Sidney," or by calling Zeiler at the sheriff's office, 406-433-2919.