The 37th annual Froid Scholarship Tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 18, and will go on through Sunday, March 21.
Games will be played at the Froid Gym in Froid, with more than 10 teams participating in the bracket. There will also be a three-point contest.
There was an entry fee of $400 per team, and overall, the prize money totals $10,000.
If anyone has any questions, Dean Nelson can be reached at 406-963-2570, or Dean Reiter can be reached at 406-963-7222.
The FST originated in 1984 as a tribute to Jeff Ryder. All funds from the tournament have gone into the Jeff Ryder Memorial Scholarship fund and will be a continuous and lasting fund, according to a booklet about the tournament.
Because of the amount of support the tournament has got, award scholarships can be awarded each year to students from: Bainville, Brockton, Culbertson, Medicine Lake, Poplar, Plentywood, Williston, Westby-Grenora, Grenora, Wolf Point or Sidney.
Guidance counselors/selection committees in those schools choose one nominee from their school to participate in the scholarship competition.
From those applications, scholarships are awarded, and they are awarded based on academics and school involvement, not strictly limited to good athletes.