Student and staff safety is the number one priority at Sidney Public Schools. We have been working closely with law enforcement to review our lockdown procedures and to ensure we are all "on the same page."
Police Chief Kraft and Sheriff Dynneson arranged for all law enforcement officers to walk through each school on Nov. 18 and Dec. 9. This was done to familiarize all officers with the lay out of each building and strategize in the event of a serious incident.
The school administration team, comprised of Carl Dynneson-HS principal, Danny Coryell- Assistant HS principal, Ashley Copple- MS principal, Sara Romo-Central School principal, Sharri Vandall- West Side principal, Michelle Monsen- Special Education Director and Thom Barnhart- Curriculum Director, met with Chief Kraft, Sheriff Dynneson and Officer Obergfel to discuss school lockdown procedures and provide feedback from the walk throughs.
All officers now have key fobs and exterior door keys to allow them access to all entry points of every building in the district. This will be an ongoing discussion between all parties. All law enforcement personnel have been great to work with. The feedback they gave us in our meetings has allowed us to make simple changes to our procedures. I look forward to our ongoing relationship and future meetings with this group.