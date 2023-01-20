Brent Sukut

Student and staff safety is the number one priority at Sidney Public Schools. We have been working closely with law enforcement to review our lockdown procedures and to ensure we are all "on the same page."

Police Chief Kraft and Sheriff Dynneson arranged for all law enforcement officers to walk through each school on Nov. 18 and Dec. 9. This was done to familiarize all officers with the lay out of each building and strategize in the event of a serious incident.



