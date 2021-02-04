Millions of people have pets; 2 out of 3 of American households have a lovable furry friend. People of all ages find companionship in their pets. But sadly, thousands of these adorable animals are suffering.
The number of cats and dogs is growing. One unspayed female cat may have four litters a year, and dogs can have three. Since the average litter has seven puppies or four kittens, millions are born every year.
As a result, many strays live without homes or family. They often suffer starvation, disease, or are caught and euthanized. Adoption programs save the lives of many cats and dogs, but the real problem is overpopulation. If we spayed and neutered regularly, fewer cats and dogs would live lonely lives.
This isn’t the only benefit. Spaying and neutering also prevents dangerous illnesses, such as cancer or infection, from harming your pet. Spayed females don’t have to deal with the stress of pregnancy, which lowers life expectancy.
As an animal lover with many pets, cats and dogs have a special place in my heart. This is why I want to help spay and neuter clinics prevent this tragic fate.
High Plains Veterinary Clinic offers discounted spay and neuter services during certain times of the year. My goal is to raise funds for extra treatments in March, April, and May. Please help reduce the suffering of homeless cats and dogs by making a small donation.
If you would like to help our pets, you can find my Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/treasured-furever-spay-and-nueter or by searching the name “Treasured Furever – Spay and Neuter.”
All funding will be going to High Plains Veterinary Clinic for spay & neuter clinics this Spring 2021.