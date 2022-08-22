Plans for the Sunrise Women’s Clinic Walk For Life / Conquer the Course fundraising event are being finalized. The event will take place 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Veterans Park.
Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the run starts at 6. There is a $30 entry fee ($100 family of four or more, $150 for a team event) for the 5K run or walk. Your business might be interested in a Family walk for life sponsorship.
A lion level sponsorship costs $250. You get two tickets and advertising on the walk T-shirt. The pronghorn level is $500 and you get four tickets and advertising on the T-shirt.
The cheetah level is $1000 and you get four tickets, advertising on the T-shirt, and a business banner.
For more information call 406-433-7772.
“It”s going be a great event,” Stacey McNally said. “The baseball boys are participating. They are being sponsored by Tyson Schledewitz. The football team is looking for someone to sponsor them. I heard the Leo club might be looking as well.”
Event categories are: a 1-mile run or walk for adults and kids, A 5K run or walk for adults and kids, a conquer the course (a 5K course that will challenge you), and a team event, which is a four-member team timed to race to complete the “conquer the course” section of the race.
To register or donate, you can go to the Sunrise Women’s Clinic Facebook page. Call the Sunrise Clinic for more information.
Committee members organizing the event include McNally, Keri Jorgensen, Kira Pewonka, and Robyn Heck.