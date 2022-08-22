Sunrise Clinic organizers meet to finalize Sunrise Women's Clinic fundraising walk

From left, Robyn Heck, Stacey McNally, Mosley Jorgensen, and Kira Pewonka. Not pictured Keri Jorgensen.

 Photo provided by Keri Jorgensen

Plans for the Sunrise Women’s Clinic Walk For Life / Conquer the Course fundraising event are being finalized. The event will take place 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Veterans Park.

Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the run starts at 6. There is a $30 entry fee ($100 family of four or more, $150 for a team event) for the 5K run or walk. Your business might be interested in a Family walk for life sponsorship.



