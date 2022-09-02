In the coming weeks, anglers will have several opportunities to comment on fishing regulation proposals for the 2023/24 regulation booklet.
FWP Region 7 will host a public meeting in Miles City at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Miles Community College, Room 106.
These proposed changes to fishing regulations were developed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff after working with the public on identifying what changes were needed in the current regulations. In all, 42 proposals for the 2023/2024 Montana Fishing Regulations will be out for public comment through Sept. 22. The proposals can be reviewed online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities.
Open houses around the state will be held to discuss the proposals and gather additional feedback from the public. If people cannot attend the Miles City meeting Sept. 7, there is also a statewide Zoom virtual meeting on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Details to access this meeting will be announced.
FWP recently adopted a new fishing regulation process, moving from a four-year cycle to a two-year cycle. As part of the new process, FWP solicited ideas from the public on what regulation changes to consider.
The 42 proposals cover a broad range of regulations. A proposal that would affect Region 7 is to prohibit paddlefish angling in the new Intake bypass channel to avoid impacting pallid sturgeon movement around the dam. A proposal for Fort Peck Reservoir includes the addition of a bowfishing season for chinook salmon on the reservoir that would increase diversity of opportunity there.
As part of the two-year cycle, fishing regulation booklets will be printed every other year. A photo and art contest continues for the front and back covers of the 2023/2024 booklets. Submissions can be emailed to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov; the deadline is Oct. 15. For more information, click here.