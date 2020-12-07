The Richland County food pantry has had its ups and downs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has so far come through it fairly steadily.
“I’ve had my concerns, but so far we are able to meet the need,” President Candy Markwald told the Sidney Herald. “And the community has been gracious in helping us fill our shelves. We are doing all right is what I would say right now. But who knows what tomorrow brings.”
The pantry did see a big spike in usage in April, when so many people were suddenly laid off from their jobs. That was also about the same time that Sidney Sugars’ annual sugar beet campaign ends.
“People were, I think, on the move, trying to decide what they were going to do,” Markwald said.
A big part of the food bank's success in helping everyone, Markwald said, is the generosity of the Richland County community.
“Donations are incredibly important, monetary as well as that can of tuna,” she said. “Without that, we would not be able to support a family in need to the extent that we can right now.”
The pantry is available to those who need it on an emergency use basis.
“We do continue to say that to people,” Markwald said. “It is emergency use only. Don’t consider this a place you can go once a month, because we might not be here.”
Markwald said the pantry does tend to see more donations during the holidays, but it has needs year-round.
The pantry is responsible for Christmas for seniors and the disabled, using a list generated by various agencies including the Health Department, churches, and other organizations. Distribution for that was 9 a.m. to noon at Pella Lutheran Church.
Richland County food Bank is open Monday and Thursdays by appointment. Call 433-8142 to make an appointment.
“We are always grateful for that can of tuna that walks through the door,” Markwald said. “Anything the community can share, we appreciate. The can of tuna, the package of Ramen noodles are just as important to us. We absolutely rely on donations, as well as volunteers from the community.”