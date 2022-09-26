20220908_185223.jpeg

Melissa Boyer stands with a pile of old bricks, which are all being redone as part of the current capital campaign. The old bricks had become too worn to read. They'll be redone with the same design and inscription and placed in the new wall. Those who purchased a brick for the previous campaign are invited to come and pick it up.

Inflation has bumped the price of the Cancer Care expansion to $7.5 million, but the project is still on track for completion in December of 2023, right after a new radiation vault is constructed. The new unit will then be ready for operation by January 2024.

The community has an opportunity to be part of this game-changing effort for cancer care in Richland County as the expansion will include a brick wall where both old and new bricks will be placed.



