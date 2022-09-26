Melissa Boyer stands with a pile of old bricks, which are all being redone as part of the current capital campaign. The old bricks had become too worn to read. They'll be redone with the same design and inscription and placed in the new wall. Those who purchased a brick for the previous campaign are invited to come and pick it up.
Inflation has bumped the price of the Cancer Care expansion to $7.5 million, but the project is still on track for completion in December of 2023, right after a new radiation vault is constructed. The new unit will then be ready for operation by January 2024.
The community has an opportunity to be part of this game-changing effort for cancer care in Richland County as the expansion will include a brick wall where both old and new bricks will be placed.
Bricks may be dedicated to the memory of or in honor of a loved one. They may also commemorate a special occasion, recognize a business, or simply share a favorite quote.
Bricks range in size from 4x4 inches at $500 to 12x12 inches for $1000. Cash or check payments for bricks can be dropped off or mailed to Foundation for Community Care, 221 Second St. NW, Sidney, MT 59270. Make the checks out to Foundation for Community Care.
The old bricks are from a previous campaign, and are all being re-done as part of this effort. They will be included in the wall along with the new bricks being ordered for the present campaign.
“The old bricks had become worn and many of them are hard to read now,” Director of Foundation For Community Care Melissa Boyer said.
At the time they were sold with the idea of lasting in perpetuity, Boyer noted.
“We feel it is important to honor that commitment,” she said.
Anyone who purchased a brick for the previous campaign is invited to come and retrieve their old brick as a new one is being crated with the same inscription and design, so that it can be incorporated into the new wall.
The new bricks will all be resin-coated to seal them from the elements and ensure they can withstand the test of time.