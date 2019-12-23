The holidays are a time for many people to celebrate with family and friends, and whether it is just across town or the state, December is a busy time for travel. The holiday season is also known for being a deadly season when it comes to impaired driving.
National Highway Safety Council[1] estimates 115 people may die on U.S. Roads and 13,000 will be injured in crashes during this Christmas holiday period. Alcohol impairment continues to be a factor in about a third of all crash fatalities. Montana had one of the highest rates in the nation for alcohol – impaired driving crashes in 2018, with over 40% of the traffic fatalities attributed to alcohol-impaired driving.
“As of Dec. 23, 2019, there are 181 people killed in crashes in Montana. None of these folks will be celebrating the holidays this year, leaving a terrible void as families grieve the loss of loved ones,” said Mike Tooley, director of the Montana Department of Transportation. “In Montana, we are focused on reaching Vision Zero – Zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana roadways, because the loss of even one person in a crash is one too many.”
Montana Department of Transportation encourages drivers to drive sober, buckle up and avoid unsafe behaviors this holiday season and every day of the year and to make Vision Zero their goal.
“Our goal is to prevent injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers and to convince holiday revelers not to take the chance of getting behind the wheel,” added Tooley.
First and foremost: Plan ahead. Be honest with yourself: You know whether you’ll be drinking. if you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home.
Here are some tips as you make your holiday plans for yourself and your loved ones:
- Plan a safe ride home before the celebration – designate a sober driver and give that person your keys.
- Expect your friends and family to have a sober driver and let them know it.
- Provide safe transportation for your party guests—as well as non-alcoholic beverages.
- Call 911 to report an impaired driver.
The best defense against a drunk driver is wearing a seatbelt – everyone, every trip, every time; there is no good excuse not to.
For more information, please visit: www.mdt.mt.gov/visionzero/ or contact Janet Kenny, Montana Department of Transportation, 406-444-7417 or jakenny@mt.gov.