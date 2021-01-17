Question
How can I be more engaged with what’s going on in my state during the 2021 biennium, given that there is a pandemic still going on?
Answer
The Montana legislature has added options to increase the public’s access to the 2021 legislative session, including the opportunity to testify remotely in front of every state Senate committee in addition to the normal in-person process at the State Capitol in Helena.
To testify remotely via video conferencing or telephone, you must register by noon the day before the committee hearing is to take place. And you must also provide brief written testimony by noon the day before the hearing, to ensure your comments are received regardless of any technical difficulties.
Montanans testifying remotely should remember they are still appearing virtually in the State Capitol during the official lawmaking process. That means they must observe the proper decorum, including proper dress, being polite, professional, and respectful of others’ opinions and time.
Montanans can still testify in person at the Capitol as well, or contact individual legislators by phone or email, and connect with committees via the Legislature’s website, as before.
Committee chairs have discretion to determine the length of time allowed for testimony, the order of speakers, the end of any particular testimony being delivered — the same as any other legislative session.
Montanans are always encouraged to submit written testimony, especially if time constraints may cap the number of allowed speakers during a busy hearing. Written testimony is accepted until the committee takes executive action on a bill.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all to adapt, and that includes the Legislature,” State Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, said. “This session, Montanans will have more opportunity to make their voices heard than ever before in the history of the Legislature. If you don’t feel safe coming to the Capitol, you can testify from anywhere with an internet or phone connection.”
These new features are available online at https://tinyurl.com/y4u3g3by, along with a variety of other tools to help members of the general public engage with the legislature during the 2021 biennium — already off to a running start with hundreds of bills filed and being taken up for consideration.
Sen. Steve Hinebauch has filed four bills so far, one that would generally revise laws related to school athletics, one that would revise laws related to prevailing wages, one that would provide a gas and fuel tax refund for agriculture, and one that would allow legislators to carry handguns onto state property.
Rep. Brandon Ler, meanwhile has also filed four biills, including one that would generally revise campaign law and another that would generally revise criminal law, another that would eliminate the business equipment tax and one that would reduce workers compensation dividends.
There is a legislator search tool and a bill lookup tool that not only provides information about all the bills filed in the legislature, but that also allows you to add bills you are interested in to a preference list to track them throughout the session.
The site also includes session information, revenue and budget information, and many other resources, including a phone number to share your thoughts, general and specific, with Montana legislators. That number is 406-444-4800.
Legislative meetings and hearings are now also being streamed and recorded, so that the general public can listen without being physically present at the capitol.