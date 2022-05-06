The Confluence has been busy of late with lots of paddlefish anglers, trying their luck with this year’s low-water roll, but not everyone who was busy at The Confluence last Sunday was fishing.
Fort Buford Site Supervisor Joseph Garcia and Sixth Infantry President Ben Gjorven were busy working behind the scenes to roll Fort Buford’s cannon into place. It’s all part of work they do every year to ready the state historic site for a new summer season.
The cannon is a 12-pound Napoleon, which refers to the weight of the cannon ball that it shoots. It was manufactured in Pennsylvania by Revere Copper — yes that Revere — and Garcia believes it was in service during the Civil War.
The cannon is still functional, though, of course, is no longer used. Garcia said they do have a different cannon they use during re-enactments.
This year is going to be quite a special year at the Fort, because it is the 60th anniversary for the founding of the Sixth Infantry Regiment Association, founded by Ben Innis.
“He wrote a lot of literature on the subject area here,” Garcia said. “So a lot of what we do is based on a lot of his research.”
Activities are all still in the planning stages at this point, but expect them to highlight more of the great history at the Fort, which Garcia, Gjorven, and many others are constantly working to reveal.
One of the newer events which began just last year is the Great Western Cattle Trail.
“We had that last year, but it was still under COVID restrictions,” Garcia said.
Invitations are going out to Cowboy poets and the Long X wagoner’s and other groups.
Garcia is also working on bringing a weather station to Fort Buford, which hosted a weather science pioneer back int he day. There was a telegraph all the way to Havre, Montana.
“Back then they had this crazy idea that weather moved,” Garcia said. “And he would track the weather movements, trying to figure out which direction it’s going. He was one of the pioneers of tracking weather.”
Garcia said the weather station will be as close to original instruments as possible, so that people can learn about how weather used to be interpreted.
Gjorven portrays a signal service telegraph operator as part of his Sixth Infantry activities. He would have been the one in charge of taking weather measurements and sending them off to Washington DC.
Garcia has also gotten permission to paint the Zimmerman house, to preserve it, while they figure out what use they can make of the structure.
“These structures were built by the military, and then, when these bases closed, people actually came and carted them off,” Garcia said.
Many of the buildings were used as homesteads, so one potential idea is to take off the boarded windows and add in a pair of silhouettes to simulate life after the Fort.