Get ready, Richland County, the party of the century is coming.
The Richland County Fair suffered a setback in 2020 when the COVID-10 pandemic hit and it was decided to postpone it. But the fair organizers have put their heads together to come back bigger, better, and more fabulous than ever for 2021.
The date of the Richland County Fair and Rodeo, which entertains more than 30,000 people every year, has been set for Aug. 4 through Aug. 7 in 2021, and the headline acts for Aug. 7 have just been announced.
The Centennial Concert line up will include chart topper Brett Young with special guests, The Bellamy Brothers, also chart toppers in their own right, who will be performing Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Tickets for these performances will begin soon, so stay tuned, and we will have all the details for you.
In the meantime, more about the stars of the show coming to Richland County in August.
Brett Young is the 2018 ASCAP Country Songwriter-Artist of the year. He started singing in the late 90s, when he was tapped to replace the absentee leader of the band during a Christian worship meeting at high school.
The singer-songwriter from Orange County, California was also a baseball pitcher in college, but decided to take up songwriting after hurting an elbow.
His authentic lyrics and West Coast meets Southern Belle style caught on quickly, and have even earned their own music category, the Caliville style.
His sophomore album, Ticket to L.A., hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Albums Chart when it was released and features the Platinum-selling lead single, “Here tonight” — Young’s fifth consecutive No. 1 single. His follow-up single, “Catch,” is already in the top 15 and rising on the charts.
Young has won many awards along the way, and most of his tours are sell out shows. His performance at the Richland County Fair is a must-see for 2021.
The Bellamy Brothers, meanwhile, are an international sensation whose music is now enjoying four decades of success.
They began in the 70s as a pop music duo, then dove into country in the 80s. Their first breakout hit was Spiders and Snakes, but the song that really launched them into international fame was “Let Your Love Flow” — an instant smash hit in both the United States and Europe.
They did equally well on country music charts with hits like If I said you Had a Beautiful Body (Would you Hold it Against Me) followed by many other hits along a musical path that is lined with numerous platinum and gold singles.
The Bellamy Brothers now hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association for the most duo nominations. They’ve also received many Grammy nods.
Curiously enough, the duo are an even bigger draw now than they were at the height of their fame.
“I think the same people that grew up with us and with our music in the ‘60’s and ‘70’s obviously have raised a whole new generation of Bellamy fans who started toddling to our music,” Howard Bellamy said. “Now they’re turning up at our concerts as college kids, who are really turned on and tuned in to us and our music. It’s a great feeling.”
When this dynamic duo is not singing, they are at home on their 150-acre ranch in Darby, Florida, where they raise purebred Charlois cattle and quarter horses.
You won’t want to miss either of these great acts in Richland County, Montana in 2021.