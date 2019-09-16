Leigh Emelko is serving her first year in Sidney with AmeriCorp.
Why did you decide on Communities in Action Corps?
I began searching for AmeriCorps opportunities because I was interested in jumping in to public health before committing to a Master’s degree program. I found Communities in Action Corps and it was a perfect fit for me. I was looking for a program that dealt with emotional wellness in a rural setting and I found that in Communities in Action Corps.
What are your goals for your time in Sidney? What are your top three “bucket list” items for things to do while your in the area?
My main goal for my time in Sidney is to make a positive impact on this community through my service in Communities in Action Corps. I am also hoping to explore Montana more. Before arriving here for my service, I had never been to Montana at all! My top three bucket list items are going to a rodeo, going to a high school sports game (football would be cool!), and exploring the Yellowstone River.
What projects will you be working on?
I will be with Emotional Wellness in the Communities in Action Corps. Specifically, I will be implementing an emotional wellness campaign that aims to educate the public on the importance of emotional wellness. I will also be serving on the Mental Health Local Advisory Committee.
Is there an opportunity for the general public to be involved with your projects?
Yes! There are action groups that are available for the general public to join, such as the Mental Health Local Advisory Committee (LAC) which I will be serving on during my term.
What are your plans for after your service is complete?
I am still unsure! I may apply to Masters of Public Health programs for the Fall of 2020. I am also considering moving back to my hometown (Cleveland, Ohio!) and teaching at a Montessori school. Who knows!
What has been your greatest achievement?
Graduating from my dream college, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.