Molly Brodhead is serving her second term with AmeriCorps in Sidney.
Why did you decide on Communities in Action Corps?
Sidney has always been home to me; my family is here and I grew up watching my parents do everything they can to support their community. So when I got the opportunity to return after college and give back, it was a no-brainer. After my first term with the program last year, I was asked to come back as team leader and accepted. I’ve learned so much about the Communities in Action program, it would be a shame to just throw it all to the side and move on.
What are your goals for your time in Sidney? What are your top three "bucket list" items for things to do while you’re in the area?
I hope to spend as much time with my family as I can while I’m here. Additionally to that, I’m excited to show the other members around Montana: beet harvest, National Parks, mountain trails, Griz games, ski trips, driving in the winter, all of it.
What projects will you be working on?
As team leader, I will provide as much member support as I can; making sure they are utilizing all of their unique skills, reaching their full potential, and just overall adjusting comfortably to their new home. I will also be working on program promotion by informing the public on all of the cool things it does and has the capacity to do.
Is there an opportunity for the general public to be involved with your projects?
Please go “like” the Richland County Communities in Action page on Facebook and stay up to date with everything our awesome members and action groups are doing!
What are your plans for after your service is complete?
I don’t really have it figured out yet. I’m hoping to learn a lot about leadership and coordinating with people, then maybe that will steer me in a clearer direction.
What has been your greatest achievement?
My greatest achievement so far was making a 40-day trip around Europe with one other person. We planned everything out ourselves and had to navigate around 16 different cities on our own. It was an incredible learning experience because we were constantly forced out of our comfort zones. We made it home safely, with all of our belongings, and numerous life lessons which is why I consider it an achievement.
Is there something else you want people to know about you?
I’m truly honored to be a part of this program and getting the opportunity to make a difference in this amazing community. After being away for five years at college, it’s very refreshing to be welcomed back with open arms and witnessing the perseverance, kindness, and generosity of the people who make up my little hometown.