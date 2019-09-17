Loren Schweiger and is one of the new AmeriCorps members in Sidney.
Why did you decide on Communities in Action Corps?
Communities in Action Corps had a focus on social determinants of health which is an area I am deeply interested in. Being an active member of my community growing up and at the university I attended was vital in my drive to play a positive role in other communities. I love that CIA Corps focuses on utilizing resources and bridging the gaps in communities.
What are your goals for your time in Sidney? What are your top three “bucket list” items for things to do while your in the area?
My overall goal is to get involved in the Sidney and Richland County community. I want to find ways to empower others and help each meet the needs they are facing. I have a huge heart for helping others and plan on focusing this year on children and families through serving with Best Beginnings. While here, I also want to shadow various health professionals in Sidney Health Center especially in Obstetrics as that is a career path, I am interested in. I want to go ice skating, snow shoeing, and skiing. One of my other bucket list items is to watch young kids do mutton busting at a rodeo, that is not something we do in Pennsylvania.
What projects will you be working on?
I will be serving with CIA Corps with Best Beginnings. I will assist in planning and implementation of the Best Beginnings Early Childhood Coalition Grant which will focus on children ages 0-5 and family engagement.
Is there an opportunity for the general public to be involved with your projects?
Yes! This project will involve community assessments that will utilize community members especially those who have and work with young children.
What are your plans for after your service is complete?
I am honestly not sure yet. I know I want to continue helping others and the specific details are to be continued.
What has been your greatest achievement?
My greatest achievement was earning my Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science and then moving across country to live on my own and serve with AmeriCorps.
Is there something else you want people to know about you?
I am excited to be involved with Faith Alliance Church, volunteering as an Emergency Medical Technician, teaching dance at Cutting Edge and hopefully lots of figure skating in my hours outside of serving with AmeriCorps. This community is full of numerous organizations and I look forward to learning more and being involved.